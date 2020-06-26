Fireworks complaint: The Record for Thursday, June 25, 2020

Thursday, June 25, 2020

9:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a disturbance in the 3300 block of Covey Circle.

11:51 a.m. Police were called about someone trespassing at a building in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.

12:43 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 6000 block of Homesteaders Lane in Hayden.

4:27 p.m. Police were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Pine Grove Road and South Lincoln Avenue.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

8:23 p.m. Police received a complaint about fireworks exploding at 11th Street and Crawford Avenue.

8:37 p.m. Police were called about a bear at a condominium complex in the 3000 block of Village Drive.

Total incidents: 61

Steamboat officers had 46 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.