Fireworks complaint: The Record for Thursday, July 29

Thursday, July 29

1:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers took a report of a stolen vehicle in the area of Ninth and Yampa streets.

10:17 a.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash on Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

7:05 p.m. Officers were called about a bear inside a dumpster in the 500 block of Sandhill Circle.

9:21 p.m. Officers took a report of a hit-and-run motor vehicle crash in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

9:54 p.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises inside an apartment complex in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue.

11:04 p.m. Officers received a complaint about fireworks outside a condo complex in the 1500 block of Mid Valley Drive. Fireworks are currently banned in Steamboat due to fire restrictions.

Total incidents: 44

• Steamboat officers responded to 23 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to eight cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Fire Rescue responded to six calls for service.

• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four calls for service

• Oak Creek Fire Department firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.