Fireworks complaint: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 23

Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021

12:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to near the 2800 block of Village Drive in response to a noise complaint.

8:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to near mile marker one of Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek in response to an animal complaint.

3:12 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a suspicious vehicle near the corner of 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue.

4:48 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Routt County Roads 27 and 27A in response to a report of illegal dumping in the area.

8:47 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a suspicious incident near the corner of Laurel Street and Sixth Street in Steamboat.

8:48 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the corner of Mount Werner Road and South Lincoln Avenue. There were no injuries reported.

8:52 p.m. Officers were called to near the 1000 block of Pine Street, near Triangle Park, after receiving a fireworks complaint.

Total incidents: 37

• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.