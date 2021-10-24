Fireworks complaint: The Record for Saturday, Oct. 23
Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021
12:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to near the 2800 block of Village Drive in response to a noise complaint.
8:40 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to near mile marker one of Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek in response to an animal complaint.
3:12 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a suspicious vehicle near the corner of 10th Street and Lincoln Avenue.
4:48 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to the intersection of Routt County Roads 27 and 27A in response to a report of illegal dumping in the area.
8:47 p.m. Steamboat officers were called about a suspicious incident near the corner of Laurel Street and Sixth Street in Steamboat.
8:48 p.m. Officers responded to a vehicle collision near the corner of Mount Werner Road and South Lincoln Avenue. There were no injuries reported.
8:52 p.m. Officers were called to near the 1000 block of Pine Street, near Triangle Park, after receiving a fireworks complaint.
Total incidents: 37
• Steamboat officers responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to four call for service.
