Fireworks complaint: The Record for Saturday, Feb. 12
Saturday, Feb. 12
12:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a fireworks complaint near the 2900 block of West Acres.
8:02 a.m. Steamboat officers took a report of a hit-and-run collision in a parking lot near the 3100 block of Columbine Drive.
12:27 p.m. Officers responded to the Steamboat Springs Transit Center off 13th Street for a report of trespassing.
1:22 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called for a rescue above Upper Fish Creek Falls.
4:05 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to Eighth Street and Yampa Street to investigate a suspicious incident.
8:58 p.m. Steamboat officers received a fireworks complaint.
10:35 p.m. Officers were called to a bar near the 600 block Lincoln Avenue on the report of a disturbance.
Total incidents: 61
• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 18 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Routt County Search and Rescue personnel responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
