Fireworks complaint: The Record for Saturday, Feb. 12

Saturday, Feb. 12

12:12 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a fireworks complaint near the 2900 block of West Acres.

8:02 a.m. Steamboat officers took a report of a hit-and-run collision in a parking lot near the 3100 block of Columbine Drive.

12:27 p.m. Officers responded to the Steamboat Springs Transit Center off 13th Street for a report of trespassing.

1:22 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called for a rescue above Upper Fish Creek Falls.

4:05 p.m. Steamboat officers were called to Eighth Street and Yampa Street to investigate a suspicious incident.

8:58 p.m. Steamboat officers received a fireworks complaint.

10:35 p.m. Officers were called to a bar near the 600 block Lincoln Avenue on the report of a disturbance.

Total incidents: 61

• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 11 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 18 calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue personnel responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

