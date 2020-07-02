Fireworks complaint: The Record for July 1, 2020

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

6:23 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of smoke in the area of Fox Lane and Anglers Drive.

7:02 a.m. A bear was spotted in the 300 block of 11th Street.

11:59 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at a business in the 300 block of Lincoln Ave.

1:32 p.m. A person went in to the Combined Law Enforcement Center to report an instance of fraud to police.

2:11 p.m. Officers responded to an animal bite that was reported at a business in the 3400 block of Airport Circle.

3:12 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of mile marker 4 on Routt County Road 42.

6:29 p.m. A bear was spotted in the 2700 block of Eagleridge Drive.

6:58 p.m. A suspicious vehicle was reported near mile marker 6 on Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.

8:58 p.m. Officers received complaints of fireworks in the area of Missouri Avenue and Larimer Street.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

Total incidents: 72

Steamboat officers had 50 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.