Fireworks complaint: The Record for Friday, Nov. 5
Friday, Nov. 5
2:35 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a motor vehicle hit-and-run crash in the 1500 bock of Skyview Lane.
5:37 p.m. Officers received a call about a bear in the 1400 block of Pine Grove Road.
8:28 p.m. Officers responded to a non-injury vehicle crash in the area of Ninth Street and Lincoln Avenue.
8:53 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian in the 1200 block of Bangtail Way.
9:21 p.m. Officers responded to a noise complaint in the 1300 block of Memphis Belle Court.
9:41 p.m. Officers received a complaint about people lighting off fireworks in the 400 block of Willow Court.
10:51 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about loud noise at a condo in the 400 block of Ore House Plaza.
Total incidents: 45
• Steamboat officers responded to 33 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to seven cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to two call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to two calls for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
