Fireworks complaint: The Record for Friday, July 2
Friday, July 2
6:44 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report of unemployment fraud in the 26000 block of Routt County Road 52 in Steamboat Springs.
12:59 p.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a pile of illegally dumped trash in the 1900 block of Montview Court.
1:08 p.m. Officers picked up a piece of lost property outside of Casey’s Pond Senior Living in the 2000 block of Owl Hoot Trail.
3:07 p.m. Deputies received a call about an instance of harassment in the two block of Routt County Road 16 in Oak Creek.
6:00 p.m. Officers and deputies responded together to a drug violation in the 1100 block of Lincoln Avenue.
8:33 p.m. Deputies responded to a complaint about fireworks in the 40000 block of Anchor Way. Fireworks of any sort are banned in Routt County under Stage 2 fire restrictions.
10:27 p.m. Officers responded to a person causing a disturbance inside a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.
10:57 p.m. Officers assisted an intoxicated pedestrian in the 3600 block of Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 94
• Steamboat officers responded to 54 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 22 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 14 calls for service.
• North Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
