Fireworks complaint: The Record for Friday, Jan. 31
Friday, Jan. 31
7:46 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers assisted a driver on Mount Werner Road and Central Park Drive.
9:29 a.m. Officers responded to a car crash on Burgess Creek Road. No injuries were reported.
10:35 a.m. Officers responded to a hit-and-run crash outside Casey’s Pond.
1 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an animal complaint in the 30000 block of Ramuda Trail in Oak Creek.
3:47 p.m. Officers responded to a report of trespassing at Holiday Inn.
9:13 p.m. Officers responded to a fireworks complaint on West Acres Drive.
Total incidents: 53
• Steamboat officers responded to 25 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.
• Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to three calls for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
