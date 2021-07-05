Fireworks and more fireworks: The Record for Sunday, July 4

Sunday, July 4, 2021

12:20 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a noise complaint near the 2600 block of Apres Ski Way.

5:33 a.m. Officers were called to the back of businesses near the 1800 block of Central Park Drive because of a bear that had gotten into the dumpster. Another bear was reported in the same area at 11:32 p.m.

11:13 a.m. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Lagoon Court near the Bear River Skate Park to investigate a report of an illegal burn. Stage 2 fire restrictions, which ban fires in almost all cases, are currently in place in Routt County, .

7:36 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were asked to investigate the report of potential smoke near the 29000 block of River Drive near Clark.

9:24 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received four calls over the course of 20 minutes reporting people setting off fireworks in Yampa.

9:58 p.m. Officers responded to the report of someone having an illegal fire near the 100 block of 12th Street in Steamboat.

10:09 p.m. Steamboat officers dealt with fireworks complaints, with the first one coming from near the 3000 block of Abbey Road. Other calls came from around Steamboat throughout the night, including one sheriff’s deputies responded to at the Fish Creek Falls trailhead.

Total incidents: 102

• Steamboat officers responded to 58 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 13 calls for service.

• Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers received two calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.