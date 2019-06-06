Firework detonated in portable toilet: The Record for Wednesday, June 5, 2019

Wednesday, June 5, 2019

12:45 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a bear searching for food near a gas station in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. Officers scared the bear away.

2:17 a.m. Officers were called about another bear trying to climb up to a porch at a residence in the 2600 block of Burgess Creek Road.

8:26 a.m. A caller notified police of a man passed out in a yard in the 800 block of Pamela Lane. He was gone by the time officers arrived.

10:48 a.m. A woman called police to report her bike had been stolen at a condominium complex in the 3000 block of Village Drive. She later retracted that report after finding the bike inside her condo.

11:16 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a motor vehicle crash at Willow Island Trail and Routt County Road 16 near Oak Creek. At least one person was flown to Denver with serious but not life-threatening injuries. One driver, who was allegedly texting at the time of the cash, was arrested on suspicion of distracted driving, causing bodily injury and driving with a revoked license.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

12:30 p.m. Officers responded to a report of criminal mischief near Howelsen Hill. It appears someone had detonated a firework inside a portable toilet, causing its contents to leak and stink up the area.

3:10 p.m. A caller notified police of a kayak floating down the Yampa River with no one inside it. Another kayaker was attempting to chase it down. Officers arrived on scene but could not locate the kayak or anyone who had lost one.

8:11 p.m. A man caused a disturbance at a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. He voiced frustration over the size of the checkout line and became belligerent with employees. The man fled the store after employees called the police.

Total incidents: 59

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.