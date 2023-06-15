Firefighting helicopter staged at Yampa Valley Regional Airport

Passengers coming in and out of the Yampa Valley Regional Airport this summer may notice a new addition to the tarmac near the main terminal.

The Colorado Division of Fire Prevention & Control has contracted with HeliQwest International Inc. for a 120-day exclusive-use contract to stage a Sikorsky UH-60A Black Hawk in Hayden for the summer. The helicopter will be available for statewide fire response.

“DFPC is excited to be able to support Northwest Colorado with this additional asset for another year,” DFPC Wildland Fire Management Section Chief Vaughn Jones said in a news release. “This resource is another tool in the toolbox for us to partner with counties and local fire departments on early detection of wildfires, along with an aggressive initial response to minimize the duration, costs, and impacts to life and property from unwanted wildfires.”

The helicopter is equipped with a 1,000-gallon water tank system, and the bucket can be removed for bucket use. It can support firefighting efforts by targeting water drops in areas that cannot be easily accessed by ground firefighting crews.

Dual engines provide increased power when coming in or out of water drops. With the versatility to reach the low altitudes needed for effective water delivery and the ability to lift up to 9,000 pounds, the UH-60A is one of the best aerial firefighting helicopters available, according to the release.

“Routt County is proud to provide a secure operating location for this Black Hawk aircraft,” Routt County Commissioner Tim Redmond said. “Having a Black Hawk and firefighting crew right here in Northwest Colorado allows us to have an immediate response if the need arises.”

Northwest Colorado was blessed with an above-average snowpack in the winter of 2022-23, and spring rains have kept the valleys and hills a verdant green. However, officials will be keeping a close eye on conditions as temperatures rise. When tall grasses begin to dry out, or “cure,” an abundance of these fast-burning fuels could create intense fires that spread quickly. To learn more about how to protect your home or property from the threat of wildland fire, visit http://www.RouttWildfire.org or http://www.LiveWildfireReady.org .