Firefighters working on half-acre, lightning-sparked fire near King Solomon Falls

Editor’s note: Updated at at 5:20 p.m.

North Routt Fire Protection firefighters were battling a small fire in far North Routt County near King Solomon Falls and the Colorado-Wyoming border.

The fire is being called the King Solomon Fire and was estimated by firefighters on scene to be about a half-acre in size, according to scanner traffic. The fire was expected to be controlled sometime between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday night, according to officials on scene. The suspected cause is lightning.

At roughly 5:15 p.m., firefighters on scene reported the bulk of the fire had been knocked down, and they were working on hot spots and ensuring the perimeter was contained.

The fire was reported Sunday afternoon when someone called authorities about a smoke plume they could see from Columbine. The fire was creeping and smoldering with limited instances of tree torching, according to scanner traffic.

