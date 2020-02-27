Fire under bridge: The Record for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

12:17 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers pulled over a driver they believed was under the influence. The driver turned out to be sober but received a warning for a traffic violation.

4:54 a.m. Police were called about a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of a medical center in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive. The people inside were just resting.

12:08 p.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief regarding some graffiti on a school in the 300 block of Seventh Street.

12:44 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a man who lost consciousness at a hardware store in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza.

2:02 p.m. Police received an animal complaint from a skate park in the 1800 block of Lagoon Court. A dog reportedly was off leash, but officers were unable to locate the animal.

3:45 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to assist an animal bite victim at a dog sledding business based in Milner.

4:52 p.m. Police were notified of a disturbance between clients of a nonprofit in the 1000 block of Village Lane.

5:45 p.m. Steamboat firefighters received a report of a fire under the wooden-trussed Tree Haus Bridge along Mount Werner Road. Firefighters learned someone was attending the fire and allowed it to continue burning.

9:12 p.m. Police were called about an argument between a man and woman regarding the ownership of a car. Officers took a report and are continuing to investigate who in fact owns the vehicle.

10:46 p.m. Steamboat firefighters were called to assist an unconscious person at a condominium complex in the 2300 block of Storm Meadows Drive.

Total incidents: 47

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.