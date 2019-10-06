Fire in Sarvis Creek at 8 acres, trail closure still in place

The Sarvis Fire burns on Friday. On Sunday, the Sarvis Fire was burning in eight acres of standing and downed beetle-kill pine.

Courtesy Inciweb

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A small wildfire is burning in eight acres of the Sarvis Creek Wilderness Area in Routt National Forest. The fire is not at all contained as of Sunday morning, according to Inciweb.

First reported on Tuesday afternoon, the Sarvis Fire is burning three miles west of the eastern Sarvis Creek Trailhead, which intersects with Forest Service Road 100, Buffalo Park Road, according to Inciweb. The flames have closed the eastern six miles of the Sarvis Creek Trail.

On Sunday, 20 firefighters are fighting the fire in beetle-killed lodgepole pine and fir trees. They are engaging when weather conditions allow them to do so safely.

Those recreating in the open areas of the Sarvis Creek Wilderness should use caution due to the changing conditions.