Fire fighters respond to fire at Hiway 40 Grill & Lodge Sunday morning

Crews responded to a structure fire at the Hiway 40 Grill & Lodge in Hayden early Sunday morning.

Courtesy photo/West Routt Fire Protection District

HAYDEN — A structure fire broke out early Sunday morning at the Hiway 40 Grill & Lodge in Hayden. West Routt Fire Protection District fire fighters responded and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Crews were dispatched at 5:30 a.m. after receiving a report that smoke was filling the upstairs of the building. Fire fighters were able to knock down the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, Hayden Police, Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol were also on scene to assist Sunday morning.