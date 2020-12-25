Fire engine crash: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 24

Thursday, Dec. 24

4:19 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of shots fired near the 500 block of Steamboat Boulevard. Officers believe the sounds were fireworks and not gunshots, but they were unable to locate the source.

6:43 a.m. Officers received a report from someone who made a purchase that appeared to be fraudulent. The person is out of money and did not receive the product. Officers made a report.

10:23 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crashed skier on Buddy’s Run. The skier had crashed and then was hit by another snowboarder leaving a significant gash on the skier. They were brought to the hospital, and an investigation is ongoing.

12:48 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint about a dog barking near the 2300 block of Ski Trail Lane. The owners of the dog were warned.

1:41 p.m. Officers responded to the report of a car doing donuts near Howelsen Park. They were warned about reckless driving.

2:42 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash involving an Oak Creek Fire Protection District fire engine near Routt County Roads 14 and 16 in Oak Creek. One driver was unable to stop, sliding into the front of the fire truck. There were no major injuries though one elderly passenger went to the hospital on their own.

Total incidents: 48

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 13 cases including calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• Oak Creek Firefighters responded to two calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

