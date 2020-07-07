Fire breaks out at home being built in Steamboat

A structure fire erupted in Steamboat Springs on Monday as a construction crew was working on a home in the 3100 block of Heavenly View.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A structure fire broke out Monday at a home that was under construction in Steamboat Springs.

At 12:01 p.m., Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Heavenly View. Nine firefighters responded to the scene, according to Chris Welch, a local firefighter and paramedic.

The construction crew working on the house had extinguished most of the flames by the time crews arrived, Welch said. The fire started inside the walls and did not spread far. Firefighters went through the home and pulled back portions of the wall to douse any remaining flames. They also mitigated water damage from a broken pipe.

The fire caused moderate damage, Welch said, and no one was harmed.

