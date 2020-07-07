Fire breaks out at home being built in Steamboat
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A structure fire broke out Monday at a home that was under construction in Steamboat Springs.
At 12:01 p.m., Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters received a report of a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Heavenly View. Nine firefighters responded to the scene, according to Chris Welch, a local firefighter and paramedic.
The construction crew working on the house had extinguished most of the flames by the time crews arrived, Welch said. The fire started inside the walls and did not spread far. Firefighters went through the home and pulled back portions of the wall to douse any remaining flames. They also mitigated water damage from a broken pipe.
The fire caused moderate damage, Welch said, and no one was harmed.
To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User