Finding Nemo a forever home: Steamboat’s celebrity stray dog up for adoption Friday

A passerby found this mini Australian shepherd wandering near U.S. Highway 40 at the turnoff to Dumont Lake last weekend. The Routt County Humane Society will put him up for adoption on Friday.

Courtesy photo/Routt County Humane Society

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A stray dog that has gained national attention will be up for adoption on Friday at the Routt County Humane Society.

Nemo, a male, mini Australian shepherd, was found on Rabbit Ears Pass on Sunday, Jan. 18, according to shelter manager Mikhaila Hobbs. The dog has remained on hold at the shelter to ensure he is in proper health before he goes to a new home.

Nemo was emaciated when he first came into the shelter, Hobbs said. He has since gained a healthy amount of weight, and a veterinarian cleared him for release. He also got neutered on Tuesday, Hobbs added.

The Humane Society will be accepting adoption applications from 12 to 4 p.m. Friday. There also will be a meet-and-greet during that time to give the public a chance to get to know Nemo.

People must come in person to submit an application, according to Hobbs. Officials will use a lottery system to select a winner among the pool of approved applicants. They will announce the selected applicant on Saturday.

Nemo has garnered hundreds of inquiries from people across the country who want to adopt him, Hobbs said. She is still fielding phone calls and emails asking about his status.

“It’s all day, every day,” Hobbs said.

She described Nemo as a friendly, somewhat goofy dog that has been great with the shelter staff. Though, the dog has been shy around the many strangers who come to visit home.

“It’s just too overwhelming for him,” Hobbs said.

Nemo’s adoption fee has been set at $250. The application form requires contact information for two references.

Hobbs asks that people not bring any of their pets to the meet-and-greet on Friday. She added that Nemo’s fame has resulted in people adopting other animals from the shelter.

