Find your next opportunity at the Yampa Valley Job Fair
The Steamboat Pilot & Today is hosting the Yampa Valley Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, inside the Allbright Auditorium at Colorado Mountain College Steamboat.
More than a dozen businesses will be on site including Steamboat Springs School District, Steamboat Springs Police Department, Resort Group, Yampa Valley Medical Associates, Routt County, South Routt School, Christy Sports and more.
