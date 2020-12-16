Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s Clue No. 6
The 2020 Yule Log Hunt has begun, and Steamboat Pilot &Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found.
Clue No. 6
Take the way toward morning’s light.
Once CB’s spot, and a chain’s site.
Straight ahead along the way,
Follow the path, don’t delay.
Clue No. 5
Share the news, a mighty blow.
All survived, despite the glow.
Take a sip, know the names.
Solve the clues, play the game.
Clue No. 4
“Watch Us Grow,” shed some light.
Towering stack, what a sight.
Burn some coal, blow off steam.
Come together, lead the team.
Clue No. 3
Summer brings lazy days.
Sit on down, join the craze.
Cross on over, pass the stable.
Solve the clues, if you are able.
Clue No. 2
Olympic dreams begin here.
Norwegian vision, we hold dear.
Push the button, hear it play,
Join the hunt, follow the way.
Clue No. 1
Along the road, the log was found.
Hidden from view, upon the ground.
Glide and shoot, slip and slide,
Mother and son were full of pride.
Here are the rules:
• The 2020 Yule Log Hunt begins at the 2019 hiding spot: the Howelsen Ice Arena, 285 Howelsen Parkway.
• A new clue will be released each weekday for as many as 10 days, unless the log is found sooner.
• The clues will take hunters on a path toward the log’s hiding place but do not describe the actual spot until the final clues of the hunt.
• The log will be placed in its hiding spot after Clue No. 6.
• When the log is found, the winner should call the Tread of Pioneers Museum at 970-879-2214.
• The log must be brought to the Tread of Pioneers Museum to claim the $150 Steamboat Springs Chamber gift card prize.
• Unless the log is found sooner, the eighth and final clue will be released Friday, Dec. 18.
