Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 5
The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found.
Clue No. 5
For Faunt’s father, 1899 to 1943.
The center for all, the place to be.
Follow the road, around the bend.
Head on down, we’re nearing the end.
Clue No. 4
Near school and cabin, Suttle knew.
From up on Husted and Baldy too.
Make your way to sweet pleasure.
Don’t delay, find the treasure.
Clue No. 3
Up the hill, around the way.
A dream, a vision — pioneer of her day.
Learning lessons, making history.
Yule Log clues, what a mystery!
Clue No. 2
Cross the street, start the fun.
A bird’s delight, in morning sun.
Family adventure, a brand new start.
Solve the clues, follow your heart.
Clue No. 1
Trifecta win, three years in a row.
Not fooled by us, nor stopped by snow.
Stay on the trail, with bliss and art.
The hunt begins, today’s the start!
Here are the rules:
- Solve all the clues from clue No. 1 as they take you on a journey from last year’s hiding spot (The Art Depot on 13th Street), to the new hiding spot this year.
- The log will be placed in its hiding spot after clue No. 6.
- Eight total clues are released on weekdays, unless the log is found sooner.
- If you find the log, please immediately call the Tread of Pioneers Museum at 970-879-2214.
- The log must be brought to the museum as soon as you find it to claim your prize.
