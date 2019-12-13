Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s Clue No. 4

Can you find this year's Yule Log?



The 2019 Yule Log Hunt has begun, and the Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue a day, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10, until the log is found. The hunt begins at the 2018 hiding spot: Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.

Clue No. 1

Every 15, a grand display.

Rhythmic sound, now gone away.

Pages of history, volumes of lore.

Close to this spot, the prize was in store.

Clue No. 2

In 1908, the path was laid.

Growth and prosperity, the deal was made.

Take a picture, paint or draw.

A blissful time is had by all.

Clue No. 3

Mesa mountains are the source.

From the south, on the course.

Once a bear, still a root.

Find your way by bike or foot.

Clue No. 4

Raise your spirits, light your fire.

Wet your whistle, watch the mire.

Just before H, it stands tall.

1930s come one come all.

Rules