Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s Clue No. 4
The 2021 Yule Log Hunt has begun, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found.
Clue No. 4
Decker, Bird, and Bobbitt too.
Climbed atop, and they flew.
Follow the sun, and the rhyme.
Don’t stop now, there’s not much time.
Clue No. 3
M&E to serpent home.
Past the bridge, the seedy roam.
Follow the riddles, find your pleasure.
Don’t give up, there’s hidden treasure.
Clue No. 2
East or West, toward the flow.
Around the bend, on we go.
A rare gem, line of coal.
Stay the path, reach your goal.
Clue No. 1
Mirko and Lynne, once again.
Found the log, for the win.
On the trail, and by the creek.
Solve the clues — we hide, you seek!
Here are the rules:
• The 2021 Yule Log Hunt begins at the 2020 hiding spot: Fish Creek Bridge at Yampa River Core Trail.
• A new clue will be released each weekday for up to 10 days, unless the log is found sooner.
• The clues will take hunters on a path toward the log’s hiding place but do not describe the actual spot until the final clues of the hunt.
• The log will be placed in its hiding spot after clue No. 6.
• When the log is found, the winner should immediately call the Tread of Pioneers Museum at 970-879-2214.
• The log must be brought to the Tread of Pioneers Museum to claim the $150 Steamboat Springs Chamber gift card prize.
• Unless the log is found sooner, the eighth and final clue will be released Dec. 18.
