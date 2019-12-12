Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s Clue No. 3
The 2019 Yule Log Hunt has begun, and the Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue a day, beginning Tuesday, Dec. 10, until the log is found. The hunt begins at the 2018 hiding spot: Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.
Clue No. 1
Every 15, a grand display.
Rhythmic sound, now gone away.
Pages of history, volumes of lore.
Close to this spot, the prize was in store.
Clue No. 2
In 1908, the path was laid.
Growth and prosperity, the deal was made.
Take a picture, paint or draw.
A blissful time is had by all.
Clue No. 3
Mesa mountains are the source.
From the south, on the course.
Once a bear, still a root.
Find your way by bike or foot.
Rules
- The 2019 Yule Log Hunt begins at the 2018 hiding spot: the Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave.
- A new clue will be released each weekday for up to 10 days, unless the log is found sooner.
- The clues will take hunters on a path toward the log’s hiding place but do not describe the actual spot until the final clues of the hunt.
- The log will be placed in its hiding spot after Clue No. 6.
- When the log is found, the winner should call the Tread of Pioneers Museum at 970-879-2214.
- The log must be brought to the Tread of Pioneers Museum to claim the $150 Steamboat Springs Chamber gift card prize.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.