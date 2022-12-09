Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 3

The Tread of Pioneers Museum’s 2022 Yule Log Hunt is underway, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found.

Clue No. 3

Up the hill, around the way.

A dream, a vision — pioneer of her day.

Learning lessons, making history.

Yule Log clues, what a mystery!

Clue No. 2

Cross the street, start the fun.

A bird’s delight, in morning sun.

Family adventure, a brand new start.

Solve the clues, follow your heart.

Clue No. 1

Trifecta win, three years in a row.

Not fooled by us, nor stopped by snow.

Stay on the trail, with bliss and art.

The hunt begins, today’s the start!

Here are the rules: