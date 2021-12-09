Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s Clue No. 2

The 2021 Yule Log Hunt has begun, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found.

Clue No. 2

East or West, toward the flow.

Around the bend, on we go.

A rare gem, line of coal.

Stay the path, reach your goal.

Clue No. 1

Mirko and Lynne, once again.

Found the log, for the win.

On the trail, and by the creek.

Solve the clues — we hide, you seek!

Here are the rules:

• The 2021 Yule Log Hunt begins at the 2020 hiding spot: Fish Creek Bridge at Yampa River Core Trail.

• A new clue will be released each weekday for up to 10 days, unless the log is found sooner.

• The clues will take hunters on a path toward the log’s hiding place but do not describe the actual spot until the final clues of the hunt.

• The log will be placed in its hiding spot after clue No. 6.

• When the log is found, the winner should immediately call the Tread of Pioneers Museum at 970-879-2214.

• The log must be brought to the Tread of Pioneers Museum to claim the $150 Steamboat Springs Chamber gift card prize.

• Unless the log is found sooner, the eighth and final clue will be released Dec. 18.