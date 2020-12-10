Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s Clue No. 2

The 2020 Yule Log Hunt has begun, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue a day until the log is found.

Clue No. 2

Olympic dreams begin here.

Norwegian vision, we hold dear.

Push the button, hear it play,

Join the hunt, follow the way.

Clue No. 1

Along the road, the log was found.

Hidden from view, upon the ground.

Glide and shoot, slip and slide,

Mother and son were full of pride.

Here are the rules:

• The 2019 Yule Log Hunt begins at the 2019 hiding spot: the Howelsen Ice Arena, 285 Howelsen Pkwy.

• A new clue will be released each weekday for up to 10 days, unless the log is found sooner.

• The clues will take hunters on a path toward the log’s hiding place but do not describe the actual spot until the final clues of the hunt.

• The log will be placed in its hiding spot after Clue No. 6.

• When the log is found, the winner should call the Tread of Pioneers Museum at 970-879-2214.

• The log must be brought to the Tread of Pioneers Museum to claim the $150 Steamboat Springs Chamber gift card prize.

• Unless the log is found sooner, the eighth and final clue will be released Dec. 18.