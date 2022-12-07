Find the Steamboat Yule Log: Here’s clue No. 1
The 2022 Yule Log Hunt has begun, and Steamboat Pilot & Today will be posting a clue per day until the log is found.
Clue No. 1
Trifecta win, three years in a row.
Not fooled by us, nor stopped by snow.
Stay on the trail, with bliss and art.
The hunt begins, today’s the start!
Here are the rules:
- Solve all the clues from clue No. 1 as they take you on a journey from last year’s hiding spot (The Art Depot on 13th Street), to the new hiding spot this year.
- The log will be placed in its hiding spot after clue No. 6.
- Eight total clues are released on weekdays, unless the log is found sooner.
- If you find the log, please immediately call the Tread of Pioneers Museum at 970-879-2214.
- The log must be brought to the museum as soon as you find it to claim your prize.
