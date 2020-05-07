Final Thought: Local 2nd-graders share gratitude through poetry

Second graders at Soda Creek Elementary took advantage of National Poetry Month in April to write poems about gratitude.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Second-grade teacher Elissa Chapman decided to use National Poetry Month to let her students express their gratitude on top of learning about different styles of poetry. Taking the last form the class studied, etheree — a poem that has 10 lines and each line has another syllable added — Chapman asked her class to share what they were grateful for and what gratitude means to them. Below are their poems.

‘Gratitude’ by Micah Setter

Cats

Sunshine

My teacher

My neighborhood

Steamboat II biking

I love to pet my cats

Biking and hiking with mom

Diary of a Wimpy Kid

Monopoly with my family

The day I get to go back to my school

‘Gratitude’ by Tristan Collins

Fun

Ellie!

My warm house

My trampoline

My fast scooter

TV and Disney Plus

Super awesome building bricks

My outdoor adventures alone

Tablet time in my room after lunch

To be healthy and alive in my home

‘Gratitude’ by Ellis Warnke

Love

Frankie

Digging holes

I love my mommy

Playing in water

Eating yummy food

Swinging high in the trees

Grateful for my family

Floating on the green river is fun

Riding my bike around makes me smile

‘Gratitude’ by Harlow Kuntz

Friends

Iced Tea

Family

Riding Horses

Spending time with Dogs

Cuddling with my mom

Jumping on the trampoline

Breathing in all the fresh mountain air

Taking a walk with my dad and brothers

Everyone keeping me healthy and safe

‘Gratitude’ by Jojo Haupt

Food

My cat

Family

Saige and Rosey

My fast dark blue bike

My bed that I sleep in.

Great Cousins and Grandparents

The backyard I love to play in

I love to read books — It’s my passion

I love everyone in my family

‘Gratitude’ by Josey Hoffner

Pets

Kindle

Very best friends

Fuzzy blankets

Sweet strawberry ice cream

Ipad video games

Mom and dad and big brother

Drawing is my favorite thing to do ever

Very big dragons who shoot fire and fly

Trees because they make air for us

‘Gratitude’ by LP Brinkman

Birds

Deplar

Warm fireplace

I like ice cream

Plants give us oxygen

Water wet and tasty

Lights and health and food to eat

Butterflies flap their wings like birds

Friends and family are nice to have

Mommy, Daddy, Bella, Noah, Miela

‘Gratitude’ by Arthur Keller

Thanks

Thank you

Thanks is good

Thankful for friends

Thankful for family

Thank you for everyone

Nice is the best forever

Everyone is thankful Almost

Thankful is always the best whenever forever

Everyone is thankful almost every person

‘Gratitude’ by Bella Blackwell

Sun

Cousins

Mom and Dad

Going swimming

Rivers and Wilbur

Playing with my best friends

Running around with my friends

Biking through McDonald’s drive through

Going snowboarding on the mountain

Riding my motorcycle with my cousins

‘Gratitude’ by Cooper Churchley

Dogs

Mom Dad

Friends Teachers

Biking Mountains

Skiing on Mountains

Animals are awesome

Playing sports is super fun

Forts are so fun to build at home

I like eating super healthy food

Jumping for on the trampoline with Layla

‘Gratitude’ by David MacKinnon

Rain

Pizza

My stuffies.

Watermelon

My little brother.

The moon and the night sky.

Spending time with my grandma.

Having fun with my mom and dad.

Fun on the weekends when dad is home

Spending time with my grandpa and auntie.

‘Gratitude’ by Emeline Arndt

Friend

Hotdog

My bunk bed

Food and water

Midnight and Jasper

My home in the country

Music and fireworks at eight

Moma, Papa, Willow, Lennyn

‘Gratitude’ by Grace Manning

Fun

Louie

Family

Friends to play with

Doctors that help us

Really healthy and good food

Teachers help us learn a lot

My trampoline makes me happy

Arts and Crafts are really fun to do

I am grateful I have Finn to play with

‘Gratitude’ by Henry Langness

House

Shelter

Having fun

Warm in winter

Trampoline out back

My toys in the garage

My house is pretty awesome!

Lots of friends in the neighborhood

My mom, my dad, my brother and me!

Mountains in the front and creek in the back.

‘Gratitude’ by Clayton Musgrove

Life

Fun Friends

Family

Playing Hockey

Outdoor adventures

Bike rides with family

Pizza parties and movies

Education and good teachers

Fiona the dog and Sky the cat

Walking Fiona on my fast scooter

‘Gratitude’ by Nora Garey

Home

My room

My sister

Kona the dog

Going on a run

Playing cornhole outside

The temperature is nice

Mis Chapman at soda creek

Reading harry potter together

Writing stories in my journal to share

‘Gratitude’ by Otto Sloop

Love

Big Hugs

For Kittens

Water gun wars

Dinner together

Jumping on trampolines

Camping with my family

Snuggle time in bed with parents

Playing Tetherball outside with Dad

Going to the Beach for a vacation

‘Gratitude’ by Tejas Obray

Candy

school

Scooter

Mom and dad

Blue

Draw

Books

Nap

Cat

‘Gratitude’ by Theodore Maul

Food

My house

My fish blaze

My family

The trees in my yard

My ramps, bike, and skateboard

Skiing with dad on a trail

My mom and dad and what they do

Going to the bike park with my dad

Being able to rollerblade outside