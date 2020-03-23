Final Thought: 5th grader shares her poem, ‘The Little Girl Inside Me’
you are the little girl down the street
the one with the tiny pattering feet
and the biggest smile ever
you are the youngest of your family
the girl who is so happy
the one who gives me a big hug
you are my little, little sister
the rainbows that shine off you, shine to me
my sandcastle built careful with your strong hands
you are the girl squealing at the door as you see me
the little girl inside me
waiting to play with me as the sun sets
Allie Reznicek
Fifth grader at Soda Creek Elementary School in Steamboat Springs
Submit your own creative piece to Explore Steamboat editor Mackenzie Hicks at mhicks@SteamboatPilot.com for a chance to be featured in print.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.