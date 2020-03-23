Final Thought: 5th grader shares her poem, ‘The Little Girl Inside Me’

you are the little girl down the street

the one with the tiny pattering feet

and the biggest smile ever

you are the youngest of your family

the girl who is so happy

the one who gives me a big hug

you are my little, little sister

the rainbows that shine off you, shine to me

my sandcastle built careful with your strong hands

you are the girl squealing at the door as you see me

the little girl inside me

waiting to play with me as the sun sets

Allie Reznicek

Fifth grader at Soda Creek Elementary School in Steamboat Springs

