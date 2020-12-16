Final installment of 3-part town hall series focuses on local vaccination plan

The final session of a three-week series of Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panels on the COVID-19 vaccine will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday.

The third session will focus on Routt County’s immunization plan for the COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses of the vaccine arrived at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs on Wednesday.

This week’s panelists include: Dr. Brian Harrington, Routt County medical officer; Roberta Smith, Routt County Public Health director; Dr. Ronald Krall, adjunct professor of neurology at the University of Rochester and former chief medical officer for GlaxoSmithKline; Dr. Laura Sehnert, Yampa Valley Medical Center’s chief medical officer; and Jessica Cataldi, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics specializing in vaccines and vaccine-related illnesses at Children’s Hospital Colorado.

As with previous panels, there will be short informational presentations provided at the beginning of the session by Krall, Smith and Cataldi followed by a question-and-answer segment.

Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com.

The vaccine series of panels is being held in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today, the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County.

The series can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page, the city of Steamboat Springs’ YouTube channel and Comcast TV6.