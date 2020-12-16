Final installment of 3-part town hall series focuses on local vaccination plan
The final session of a three-week series of Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panels on the COVID-19 vaccine will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday.
The third session will focus on Routt County’s immunization plan for the COVID-19 vaccine. The first doses of the vaccine arrived at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center in Steamboat Springs on Wednesday.
This week’s panelists include: Dr. Brian Harrington, Routt County medical officer; Roberta Smith, Routt County Public Health director; Dr. Ronald Krall, adjunct professor of neurology at the University of Rochester and former chief medical officer for GlaxoSmithKline; Dr. Laura Sehnert, Yampa Valley Medical Center’s chief medical officer; and Jessica Cataldi, MD, assistant professor of pediatrics specializing in vaccines and vaccine-related illnesses at Children’s Hospital Colorado.
As with previous panels, there will be short informational presentations provided at the beginning of the session by Krall, Smith and Cataldi followed by a question-and-answer segment.
Steamboat Pilot & Today Editor Lisa Schlichtman will moderate the panel, and questions can be emailed to Schlichtman at lschlichtman@steamboatpilot.com.
The vaccine series of panels is being held in partnership with Steamboat Pilot & Today, the city of Steamboat Springs and Routt County.
The series can be viewed on the Steamboat Pilot & Today Facebook page, the city of Steamboat Springs’ YouTube channel and Comcast TV6.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Final installment of 3-part town hall series focuses on local vaccination plan
The final session of a three-week series of Steamboat Conversations virtual town hall panels on the COVID-19 vaccine will take place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday.