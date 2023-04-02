Film tells the tale of theater parody and Italy’s first copyright lawsuit
Bud Werner Library will tell the tale of Italy’s first-ever copyright lawsuit through the film, “The King of Laughter,” which is a biopic about eccentric theater legend Eduardo Scarpetta.
At the height of his success in theater, Scarpetta decided to play a dangerous game by parodying the play “The Daughter of Iorio,” a tragedy by the greatest Italian poet of the time, Gabriele D’Annunzio.
However, Scarpetta’s parody was not well-received. On opening night, the play was interrupted by calls of scandal, and Scarpetta ended up being sued for plagiarism by D’Annunzio.
The trial lasted years, tearing Scarpetto’s life apart in the process, but the actor managed to pull it together in time for his greatest performance as he pushed for victory in the case.
The film will screen in Italian with English subtitles for free at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, in Library Hall. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/KingOfLaughter.
