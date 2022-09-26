Film critic for a night: Library screens Manhattan Short for locals to enjoy, judge
The Bud Werner Memorial Library will play host to two free screenings from the Manhattan Short film fest on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Manhattan Short is made up of 10 short films selected from 870 submissions from 70 countries.
What makes Manhattan Short special is that there are no appointed judges. Instead, and the festival’s worldwide audience selects the best film. Attendees for Thursday’s screenings will be given a ballot to choose the Best Film and Best Actor at the end of the program.
The 2022 finalists include six films from Europe, one from Australia, one from Lebanon and two from the United States. As part of the Manhattan Short final group, each film is automatically qualified for the Oscars.
Participants can attend the show at either 5:30 or 8 p.m. in Library Hall. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/2022ManhattanShort.
