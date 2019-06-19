Film about Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad screens at Bud Werner Memorial Library

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of “On Her Shoulders,” filmmaker Alexandria Bombach’s Sundance Film Festival and SXSW award-winning documentary about the quiet persistence of Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, at 7 p.m. Monday, June 24, in Library Hall.

Murad, a 23-year-old Yazidi, survived genocide and sexual slavery committed by ISIS. Repeating her story to the world, this ordinary girl finds herself thrust onto the international stage as the voice of her people. Her life is a dizzying array of exhausting undertakings — from giving testimony before the U.N. to visiting refugee camps to soul-bearing media interviews and one-on-one meetings with top government officials.

Murad is a human rights activist. Since 2015, Murad has been working to bring ISIS before the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and crimes against humanity. This special community screening is part of the library’s collaboration with POV, PBS’ award-winning nonfiction film series. For more information, visit steamboatlibrary.org/events.