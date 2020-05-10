Fights in parking lots: The Record for Saturday, May 9, 2020

Saturday, May 9, 2020

12:27 a.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue, Oak Creek Fire Protection District and Yampa Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a report of a wildland fire at the intersection of Routt County roads 25 and 19 in Phippsburg. The fire was thought to be the result of campfire spreading. It was contained.

8:05 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a damaged window. The caller thought it might have been shot with a pellet gun. Officers took a report.

12:37 p.m. Police were called by someone who said they witnessed a physical alternation between two males in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers were unable to locate anyone involved.

4:31 p.m. Police responded to a call about a man who wanted to shop at a hardware store in the in the 2100 block of Curve Plaza but was upset about having to stand in line and wear a mask. The man was trying to cut in line and barge into the store. An employee tried to deescalate the situation, but the man was being belligerent. Officers made contact with the man and issued a trespass warning after store managers said they didn’t want to allow the man in.

5:01 p.m. Police received a report about a verbal altercation in the parking lot of a store in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. Officers were unable to find anyone involved in the disturbance.

6:33 p.m. Officers responded to a call from a resident living in the 2900 block of West Acres Drive. The resident had a houseguest who had stayed for a while, but they weren’t getting along, and the resident asked the houseguest to leave. The guest was upset. Police mediated and informed the guest the resident didn’t want them to return.

8:09 p.m. Police responded to a call from an employee of a grocery store in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue who reported a man who was hanging around the area and had a gun. Officers made contact with the man, who had a BB gun. The man was issued a summons for trespassing and misdemeanor menacing.

11:20 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of shots fired at cabins in the 64000 block of County Road 129.

Total incidents: 48

Steamboat officers had 30 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 10 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to five calls for service.

Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.