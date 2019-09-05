Fight over a wheelchair: The Record for Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019

1:05 a.m. A suspected drunken driver crashed, damaging a building in the 3300 block of Columbine Drive near Steamboat Springs. The person was arrested on suspicion of DUI. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers, Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to the scene.

8:38 a.m. People were camping in Little Toots Park. Officers warned them that camping is not allowed within Steamboat city limits.

11:35 a.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone who had a back injury in the 200 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Hayden.

1:42 p.m. Officers were called to a reported theft in the 2200 block of Downhill Drive. It was a civil issue. A person had used tools and not returned them. He told officers he planned to give the tools back to their owner.

2:54 p.m. Medication was taken from a vehicle in Central Park Plaza.

2:55 p.m. Officers were called to a reported burglary on Tamarack Drive. Construction on a condo complex required residents to temporarily move out. A man noticed a window screen knocked out of his unit, and he entered the unit to check on it. When he told his homeowner’s association, the association accused him of breaking into the unit.

4:14 p.m. A person was wheeling around the 800 block of Yampa Street in a wheelchair that didn’t belong to him. A man confronted him about it, and there was a physical altercation.

7:18 p.m. Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone who had an allergic reaction in the 200 block of South Sharp Street in Oak Creek.

9:22 p.m. Officers were called to an argument between two people in the 1100 block of Blue Sage Drive.

10:50 p.m. Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a person on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. The person also received a citation for having an open marijuana container in the vehicle, driving without proof of insurance and speeding 10 to 19 miles per hour over the limit.

Total incidents: 56

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 16 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to four calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to four calls for service.

Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.