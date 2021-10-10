Fight on Yampa: The Record for Friday, Oct. 8

Friday, Oct. 8, 2021

2:10 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a fight at a bar in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

8:07 a.m. Steamboat officers were called to near the 2300 block of Poma Lane in response to a bear in the area.

8:54 a.m. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a gas station near Colorado Highway 131 in Yampa to take a report about some property that was left there.

12:33 p.m. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Curve Court following the report of a noninjury vehicle collision.

2:21 p.m. Officers received a report of a theft near the 1100 block of Overlook Drive on the west side of Steamboat Springs.

6:17 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies received a complaint about a vehicle driving near the intersection of Routt County Road 51 and U.S Highway 40 near Hayden.

10:25 p.m. Officers were called to a gas station near the intersection of Hilltop Lane and U.S. 40 in response to a bear in the area.

Total incidents: 47

• Steamboat officers responded to 21 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 16 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.