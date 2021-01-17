Fight not found: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 16

Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021

12:02 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to the report of a fight near the 2200 block of Elk River Road. Officers were not able to find anyone fighting in the area.

10:58 a.m. Officers responded to the report of a vehicle parked so it was blocking someone’s driveway near the 400 block of Fairview Drive.

12:45 p.m. Officers took a report of damage to someone’s car that they noticed after it had been parked overnight near the 1300 block of Sparta Plaza.

1:35 p.m. Officers received a report of a barking dog near Mountain Village Circle. When they arrived, they were unable to make contact with the owner of the dog.

5:47 p.m. Officers responded to the report of two employees loudly arguing with each other. As no crimes were being committed, officers worked to mediate the situation between the disgruntled coworkers.

6:11 p.m. Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers, Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters and Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a skier that left the resort and had not returned. The skier had made their way into the Fish Creek drainage near an area called Hell’s Wall. A team of seven volunteers slowly made their way to the skier by 10 p.m. and was able to get him to the hospital by about 3 a.m. Sunday.

Total incidents: 53

• Steamboat officers responded to 26 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

•Sheriff’s deputies responded to 14 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection district responded to two calls for service.

• Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.

To reach Dylan Anderson, call 970-871-4247 or email danderson@SteamboatPilot.com.