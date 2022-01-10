Fight near base area: The Record for Saturday, Jan. 8

Saturday, Jan 8, 2022

1:38 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called to a bar near the 2300 block of Mount Werner Circle on the report of a fight.

2:04 a.m. Steamboat officers were called to the Steamboat Springs Community Center to investigate a reported suspicious incident.

9:08 a.m. Officers responded to near the corner of Walton Creek Road and Chinook Lane for a vehicle collision. There were no reported injuries.

1:49 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to the base of Steamboat Resort to assist ski patrol.

2:18 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to near mile marker 10 of Routt County Road 14 for a vehicle collision without any reported injuries.

6:27 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a reported hit-and-run collision near the corner of Fourth Street and Lincoln Avenue.

7:50 p.m. Steamboat officers responded to a reported disturbance on the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 38

• Steamboat officers responded to 24 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to six cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.