Fight in the parking lot: The Record for Sunday, Sept. 27

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020

7:29 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of criminal mischief in the 2700 block of Iris Lane. An American flag had been cut up and spread across the lawn.

8:54 a.m. Officers returned to the 2700 block of Iris Lane for another flag that had been pulled down but was undamaged. Police are investigating both incidents.

10:58 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a report of trespassing in Oak Creek.

1:27 p.m. Officers received a report of a suspicious person at a store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. An intoxicated party was sleeping outside the business. The individual was transferred to the hospital.

3:39 p.m. Police responded to a bear in a trash can in the 2500 block of Village Drive. The bear went up a tree when officers arrived.

6:53 p.m. Officers received a report of an armed person in the parking lot of a business in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. A man was confronted by two other individuals, and he told them he had a gun in his pocket. The man then took his gun back to his vehicle before he and the other parties began fighting. Officers are investigating the situation.

Total incidents: 38

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

Steamboat officers had 22 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had seven cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.