Fight between roommates results in arrest: The Record for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

Friday, Dec. 20, 2019

8:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of criminal mischief from a parking lot in the 800 block of Oak Street. A vehicle there had been keyed several days ago.

9:20 a.m. Police were called about a vehicle alarm that was going off in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.

12:35 p.m. Someone was seen dangling from a pickup, pretending to ski as the truck drove through the parking lot of the Steamboat Springs High School. Officers responded to the area but the truck was gone.

2:03 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone having an allergic reaction at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

4:22 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a vehicle complaint from the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a restrained license, abusing a toxic vapor, not having valid insurance and weaving.

5:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of an illegal burn in the 35000 block of Priest Creek Road.

6:50 p.m. A caller notified police about a group of people arguing loudly in the 1400 block of Morgan Court. Officers responded but could not locate the quarrelers.

11:35 p.m. Two roommates got into an argument, which escalated into a physical fight, at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. One roommate was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and criminal mischief, relating to some damage he dealt to the apartment. The other received a citation.

Total incidents: 52

Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.