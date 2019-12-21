Fight between roommates results in arrest: The Record for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
8:08 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of criminal mischief from a parking lot in the 800 block of Oak Street. A vehicle there had been keyed several days ago.
9:20 a.m. Police were called about a vehicle alarm that was going off in the 1800 block of Ski Time Square.
12:35 p.m. Someone was seen dangling from a pickup, pretending to ski as the truck drove through the parking lot of the Steamboat Springs High School. Officers responded to the area but the truck was gone.
2:03 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters were called to assist someone having an allergic reaction at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.
4:22 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a vehicle complaint from the intersection of U.S. Highway 40 and Colorado Highway 131. They arrested a man on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a restrained license, abusing a toxic vapor, not having valid insurance and weaving.
5:09 p.m. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to a report of an illegal burn in the 35000 block of Priest Creek Road.
6:50 p.m. A caller notified police about a group of people arguing loudly in the 1400 block of Morgan Court. Officers responded but could not locate the quarrelers.
11:35 p.m. Two roommates got into an argument, which escalated into a physical fight, at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. One roommate was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault and criminal mischief, relating to some damage he dealt to the apartment. The other received a citation.
Total incidents: 52
- Steamboat officers had 31 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Routt County deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
- Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.
- West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
- North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
