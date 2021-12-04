Fight at the airport: The Record for Friday, Dec. 3

Friday, Dec. 3

2:30 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a complaint of loud noise in the seven block of Balsam Court.

8:08 a.m. Officers responded to a call of an animal bite in the 1600 block of Overlook Drive.

3:12 p.m. Officers received a call about an incident of shoplifting from City Market in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive.

6:07 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 20000 block of Fourth Avenue in Phippsburg.

8:27 p.m. Deputies responded to a physical fight at Yampa Valley Regional Airport in the 11000 block of Routt County Road 51A in Hayden.

11:27 p.m. Officers responded to a complaint of loud noises in the 2000 block of Cornice Road.

Total incidents: 57

• Steamboat officers responded to 17 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 20 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to 16 calls for service.

• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to three calls for service.

• Oak Creek Fire Protection District responded to one call for service

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.