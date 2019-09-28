Fight at hotel: The Record for Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

Friday, Sept. 27, 2019

1:34 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 100 block of Moffat Avenue in Oak Creek.

4:56 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers found a man sleeping in his car near an ice rink in the 200 block of Howelsen Parkway. They told him he is not allowed camp within city limits, including in his car.

5:36 p.m. Deputies were called about a disturbance in the 21400 block of Third Avenue in Phippsburg.

8:26 p.m. West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a vehicle crash with unknown injuries at mile marker 106 along U.S. Highway 40 near Hayden.

10:34 p.m. Officers received a report of shots fired near an apartment complex in the 600 block of Tamarack Drive. They were unable to find the source of the noise.

10:40 p.m. A fight broke out between two men at a hotel in the 200 block of Lincoln Avenue. Officers mediated the situation.

Total incidents: 38

Steamboat officers had 21 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 12 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to three calls for service.

West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to two calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.