Fight at hotel: The Record for Friday, June 18

Friday, June 18

12:01 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a fight at Holiday Inn.

2:25 a.m. Officers received a complaint about loud noises in the 500 block of Seventh Street.

6:46 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call about an assault in the 700 block of East Lincoln Avenue in Hayden.

12:16 p.m. Officers responded to a person trespassing on a property in the 800 block of Weiss Circle.

7:49 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a reported disturbance in the 700 block of Yampa Street.

8:51 p.m. Officers responded to two bear calls on South Lincoln Avenue and Pine Grove Road.

11:01 p.m. Officers conducted a business check at Sunpie’s Bistro.

11:06 p.m. Officers responded to a physical fight in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle.

Total incidents: 84

• Steamboat officers responded to 46 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 28 cases, including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to eight calls for service.

• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.

• Yampa firefighters responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.