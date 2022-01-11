Fight at Gondola Square: The Record for Monday, Jan. 10
Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
12:15 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a physical fight at Steamboat Resort’s Gondola Square.
7:13 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to a potentially suspicious vehicle at Soroco High School.
10:18 a.m. Deputies were called to a reported theft in Yampa.
1:09 p.m. Officers were called to a wreck on Fifth Street and Lincoln Avenue. No injuries were reported.
10:08 p.m. Deputies assisted a driver on Routt County Road 14 in Oak Creek.
10:41 p.m. Officers responded to a report of an intoxicated pedestrian on Walton Creek Road and Lincoln Avenue.
Total incidents: 52
• Steamboat officers responded to 29 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to 10 calls for service.
• Oak Creek firefighters responded to one call for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.