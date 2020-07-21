Fight at a tavern: The Record for Monday, July 20, 2020

Monday, July 20, 2020

12:19 a.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the 27600 block of Silver Spur Street.

9:54 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers received a report of a theft in the 400 block of Fourth Street.

11:27 a.m. Deputies were called about a crash with unknown injuries at Routt County roads 14 and 14B in South Routt.

1:27 p.m. Police received a report of a stolen vehicle from a senior living center in the 2800 block of Owl Hoot Trail.

2:03 p.m. Police were called about a theft in the 2500 block of Val d’Isere Circle.

Crime Stoppers If you have information about any unsolved crime, contact Routt County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous and could earn a cash reward. Submit a tip

• Call: 970-870-6226

• Click:

• Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637 • Call: 970-870-6226• Click: TipSubmit.com • Text: Send “NAMB” and your message to 274637

2:07 p.m. Police were called about a theft at a hot springs in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue.

11:09 p.m. Police were called about a fight at a tavern in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue.

Total incidents: 53

Steamboat officers had 34 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Sheriff’s deputies had 13 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to six calls for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.