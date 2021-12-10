Fight at a restaurant: The Record for Thursday, Dec. 9
Thursday, Dec. 9
8:03 a.m. Steamboat Springs police officers responded to a hit-and-run on Seventh Street and Lincoln Avenue.
10:00 a.m. Officers received a call about a fraudulent check at Bank of the San Juans in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
5:16 p.m. Officers were called to an animal bite at Soroco High School.
6:10 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to an instance of wildlife on Colorado Highway 131.
10:59 p.m. Officers responded to a fight at a restaurant in the 800 block of Oak Street.
Total incidents: 31
• Steamboat officers responded to 12 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Sheriff’s deputies responded to 10 cases including calls for service and officer initiated incidents such as traffic stops.
• Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue responded to eight calls for service.
• West Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
• North Routt Fire Protection District responded to one call for service.
The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.
