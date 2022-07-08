Fetcher Park Road will close for dust abatement

Fetcher Park Road will be closed for dust abatement on Friday, July 15.

City of Steamboat Springs/Courtesy photo

Fetcher Park Road, one of the few dirt roads within Steamboat Springs, will closed at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 15 for dust mitigation.

The closure will last 8 to 10 hours, depending on weather, and the road will reopen for the weekend.

During the closure there will be no parking, and all vehicles must be off the road and attached parking area. Vehicles left in the closure area could be towed.

The park and restroom will remain accessible but will only be reachable via the Yampa River Core Trail.