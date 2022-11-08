Festival of trees opens Friday

The Festival of Trees will open to the public on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Tread of Pioneers Museum.

The festival will feature 25 trees decorated by creative local students, clubs, organizations and more, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Nov. 26. The museum will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Admission is free to Routt County residents thanks to sponsor donations. Out-of-town visitors will be charged regular admission prices.

The festival is the museum’s primary fundraising event and support preservation and educational activities.