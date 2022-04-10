Fentanyl educational event set for Monday at Steamboat Springs High School

According to reports from local law enforcement agencies and the local Colorado Consortium for prescription drug abuse prevention, fentanyl is a deadly prescription drug that is often cut into pills, laced with street drugs and has even been found in marijuana.

Due to the high risk of overdose and death, the Steamboat Springs School District is hosting a community informational event at 6 p.m. Monday, April 11, in the Steamboat Springs High School auditorium.

“We at United Way are very concerned about this trend and encourage all to attend,” said Kate Nowak, executive director of Routt County United Way. “It takes a community to bring awareness that reaches all citizens and together we can increase prevention for this crisis.”